Melstone Mechanics and Livestock

By Layne Farris

On Feb. 6, Plevna FFA members joined 230 FFA’ers from across the state to compete in the Melstone FFA Alumni Mechanics and Livestock CDE’s (Career Development Events). The mechanics even included competition in Arc Welding, 220V and 120V Electricity, Compost Calculations, Construction, Combine Part ID and a General Knowledge Test. Plevna’s Jr/JV team included Hadyn Mellon, Seth Carroll, Cooper Peterson and Jesse Isaacs. Our team placed 3rd and Hadyn Mellon was our high placing individual at 10th. Lexi Wills and Chloe Tudor competed in the Jr/JV Livestock Evaluation event where they placed and gave oral reasons on Beef, Sheep and Swine classes along with a General Knowledge Test. Chloe Tudor was our high placing individual at 6th place. A job well done by our seventh graders!