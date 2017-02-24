Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that you can get free in-person help with filing your income taxes? The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program certifies volunteers to help you prepare your income taxes. VITA volunteers are trained to help you get the most out of your refund. To find out where to get free tax help this season, go to MontanaFreeFile.org.

For more information, please visit the Taxes section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.