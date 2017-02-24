Law Enforcement

Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•Feb. 13, 2017 – Feb. 19, 2017 – 23 Calls for service: 3 agency assists; 4 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 7 traffic stops; 3 vehicle unlocks; 5 animal complaints; 1 reported theft; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

From the Bench

Fallon County Sheriff’s Office

•Through an investigation initiated by the Fallon County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, 2016, records were found through search warrants and other means of investigation that led to the arrest of Alysa V. Prather of Baker on 2 Counts of Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs.

•Through an extensive investigation spanning several months a Search Warrant was executed on the residence of 10 Hill Top Drive in Fallon County on Feb. 1, 2017. This was conducted by the Fallon County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Baker Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol. At this time Criminal Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

