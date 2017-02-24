Hunter Education Classes

Hunter Education class registration will be Monday, March 6, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Fallon County Indoor Shooting Range west of Baker. Please enter at the main gate and go to indoor range. Material and class instructions will be provided.

Parent or legal guardian must attend to sign for participants under the age of 18.

Class begins Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Field day will be Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, please contact Rick Madler at 406-778-2104 or Vance O’Donnell at 406-778-2262.