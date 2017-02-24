Fish & Wildlife Commission approves lighted nocks for archery-only season

Montana archery hunters will be allowed to utilize another piece of equipment this fall in their pursuit of game.

By Marla Prell,

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Montana archery hunters will be allowed to utilize another piece of equipment this fall in their pursuit of game. During its Feb. 10 meeting, the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission approved the use of lighted nocks on arrows during the 2017 archery-only season and in archery equipment-only areas or hunting districts.

A nock is a metal or plastic piece at the rear end of an arrow that has a notch into which the bowstring fits. Lighted nocks, powered by tiny LED batteries, help an archer to see where his or her arrow strikes and make the arrow easier to retrieve.

Last fall the Montana Bowhunters Association asked the commission to set a public comment period for an archery equipment evaluation matrix that the group drafted. The matrix was intended as a guide for future deliberations as the demand grows for electronic devices and other advancements in archery. The matrix was adopted, and it was later used to evaluate an MBA proposal to allow the use of lighted nocks. Following a public comment period, the commission ruled in favor of lighted nocks last week.