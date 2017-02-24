Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 23, 2007 —

Baker Lady Spartans placed second at the district basketball tournament and will now go to the divisional tourney in Colstrip Feb. 22-24. . .Baker Spartan boys basketball team placed second at the boys district tournament Feb. 14-17 and will play in the divisional tourney Mar. 1-3 in Colstrip. . .World Day of Prayer will be Mar. 1 and is hosted by the American Lutheran Church. .Knights of Columbus District #11 Free Throw Contest was held Feb. 18 in Forsyth. Local winners were Taylor Dahl of Plevna and Marni Wade of Baker. . .Low temperature Feb. 14 was -24 degrees. . .Delmar and Helen Jensen will celebrate 60 years of marriage Mar. 1. . .Fallon County was well represented at Holy Rosary Healthcare’s Day of Dance for Heart Health that was held Feb. 18 in Miles City. . .A mock disaster drill was held in Baker Feb. 16 to give county first responders valuable training in case such a disaster occurs in the area. The scenario of the drill was a plane crashing into the Tender Learning Care building, skidding into the county shop area and bursting into flames. . .On Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. the Baker Volunteer Fire Dept. were called to a vehicle fire in the garage of Bill Kruger. The vehicle was totally destroyed and the garage sustained some damage. School enrollment shows 131 kindergarten through fourth grade students, 49 fifth and sixth grade students, 52 seventh and eighth grade students, and 137 students in high school. . .Picture: Merri Beck was the Baker winner of Mid-Rivers Sports Promotion. Merri won a leather Lazy Boy recliner and a year’s worth of pop and chips.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 21, 1997 —

Baker’s first baby of the new year was born Feb. 12 at 1:26 a.m. Xavier Lane Simmons was born to Eva Barnes and Mark Simmons of Baker. Xavier is the lucky recipient of many prizes given by local businesses. . .Baker High School senior Darick Gorder has won the State B wrestling title in the 189 pound weight division for the second year in a row. Darick is the son of Pam and Gary Gorder. Darick broke Thadd O’Donnell’s record of 27 pins in a year. Gorder’s record stands at 28 pins in a year. . .Winners of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest held at the district level in Wibaux included Jacob Rieger of Plevna, Brandon Stevenson of Baker and Tim Mellon of Plevna. . .Mary Lee Sinclair will celebrate her 91st birthday Feb. 24. . .Mr. Tom McGonigal along with Mr. Bud Price, representing the Baker Lions Club, presented each Plevna first grader with flags, informational pamphlets and Lions Project Pride certificates in honor of Presidents’ Day. . .It’s been a long cold winter for everyone, including local wildlife. Wild turkeys, grouse, pheasants, deer and rabbits have been spotted in yards around town.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 19, 1987 —

Dean Wang’s bulldogging horse Si was voted NRA Bulldogging Horse of the Year. Ten out of 13 checks (just under $1,500) were won on him at the Idaho Cowboy’s Association Finals held earlier this year. . .Awards were received by the Baker Post Office personnel, Ruth Hoenke and Postmaster Marvin Tweet for outstanding safety performance, outstanding performance for perfect sick leave (no days taken), excellence award for exceeding their goal for express mail sales and another excellence award for exceeding their goal for philatelic sales. . .Montana Bank of Baker announced the appointment of Richard Carlson as president effective Feb. 17 following the retirement of Walter Ehman. . .Jay Quenzer, Tammy Hornung, Kim Bechtold and Eric Bechtold were winners in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw contest.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1977 —

At the regular meeting of the school board held in January, the Montana High School Association proposal on redistricting was reviewed. Our conference is the same as the first proposal except Hardin has been taken out and Poplar brought back in. The decision of the board was that Baker will notify the MHSA that we will drop out of Class A football or will play only non-conference games. A petition was submitted stating that Baker desires to move back to Class B football action. . .For the first time in many years, there is a Fallon County Health Board. Appointed to the board are Herb Varner, Emil Hoem, Kathy Cornelius, Jack Lawler and Kenneth Rustad. . .Fallon Post 35 of the American Legion held its poster contest and the annual American Legion High School Oratorical Contest Monday evening at Baker High School. Baker High School fielded two contestants, Jackie Bremer and Hailey Perry. Baker’s team was coached by Don Rankin. Plevna High School, coached by Mrs. Steve Stickney, fielded three contestants, Alba Higgins, Marlene DuCharme and Jerry Bradley. Jerry Bradley won the gold medal and will advance to the district contest. Hailey Perry and Alba Higgins took the bronze medal. . .Patti Randash, Miss Eastern Montana, is posing with Congressman Ron Marlenee following a presentation to him of a Baker Band record.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 23, 1967 —

Feb. 18 the Longfellow School was completely destroyed by fire. Two and a half hours from the first report of the fire, the school building was completely gutted by the fire. The only things saved or salvaged were the bell from the tower and a safe. . .The fifth, sixth and junior high students must share a split shift session since the fifth and sixth graders lost their facilities to the fire. . .Boy Scout Troop 220, sponsored by the American Legion, reorganized Jan. 24 with new Scoutmaster Foster Harris. . .Rev. Edward Roe finally won the Baker chess tournament after many ties.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 21, 1957 —

A big GMC truck owned by the City of Baker was demolished Friday morning as a fast through freight train smacked it as it stalled on the crossing opposite Sawyer’s Store Building. . .Patrons of School District No. 55. Plevna, voted overwhelmingly for improvement and additions to the school gym and vocational ag building. . .Charlene Knipfer of Baker today was named to junior membership in the American Hereford Assoc., the world’s largest purebred registry organization. . .Unheralded and unannounced, Baker finally has bus service. . .In a Baker bond election, citizens gave their go-head to a building plan. It seems they want additional rooms for the elementary grades.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 20, 1947 —

A new business venture in Baker noted this week is the T & M Electric Shop set up by Guy Thomas and Eldon Mengel who gave up their jobs at the Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. Both are expert electricians. . .French’s Dairy received most of their equipment for processing milk yesterday and will install it as soon as possible. . .Mrs. Mary Cunningham’s farm has been sold to R. K. Munsell and Paul Hubbard’s 906 acre farm has been sold to the Singer Brothers.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 18, 1937 —

A record crowd is expected to see the district basketball tournament at Miles City. Lodge Grass is picked as the favorite to walk away with tournament honors. . .Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Samsel and son Bobby, traveled home from Miles City, got caught in a blizzard and stalled their car in a snow drift near the Leischner place. After many hours of hard labor trying to dislodge the car, Mr. Leischner came along with his team and offered to take the family to his home to spend the night. However, Andy North arrived at the scene about that time with his wrecker and pulled the car out of the drift and everyone arrived in Baker safe in the early hours of the morning. . .The county treasurer has issued 718 fifty cent driver’s licenses to date this year. . .Eight year old Sam Skidmore, one of the twins of Mr. and Mrs. G. E. Skidmore, cut the back of his head when he coasted down a hill and ran under his uncle’s car standing in the yard. The doctor took 16 stitches in the wound. . .Bad blizzards, but fortunately no low temperatures, were experienced here this week. At present a chinook is doing its work.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1927 —

Nearly 150 people attended the tractor school given by the Hough Sales Garage the first day and 100 attended the second day, Feb. 10 and 11. . .The Commercial Club reports they have signed up 60 members in their recent drive. . .R. S. Johnson of Baker Mercantile Co. returned Sunday from the Twin Cities where he attended a style show arranged by wholesale houses there. . .F. R. Moshier was reappointed postmaster of Baker. He received confirmation Feb. 11. . .County Agent J. O. Hembre, Kittle Lee, A. G. Vincellette, L. K. Hills, C. Conser, V. S. Himsl, Albert Fost, Karl Pinnow, Wm. O’Loughlin and O. Christopher left the first of the week for Miles City to attend the Farmer’s Conference.