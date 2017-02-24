By Elin Kittelmann,

Fallon/Carter County Extension Agent

Fallon and Carter County’s Annual Spray Day’s will be held March 8 and 9. This program is a collaboration of efforts between Extension and the Weed Departments in both Fallon and Carter County. We think that we have put together a great set of speakers and hope that you can join us on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9.

The program will be in Ekalaka on March 8 at the All-Events Center from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., lunch will be provided by the Carter County Weed Board. Then on March 9 the program will be held in Baker at the Fallon County Exhibit Hall from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., lunch will be provided by the Fallon County Weed Board.

Wildfire, a natural disturbance, commonly results in an increase in weedy plants. Jane Mangold, Associate Professor & Extension Invasive Plant Specialist Montana State University, will discuss the relationship between disturbance and weeds, different wildfire-related factors that can affect weed response, how fire-fighting activities can cause an increase in weeds, and steps you can take post-wildfire to increase efficacy of your weed management or protect your land from new weedy invaders.

Timm Johennesson from Warne Chemical, will discuss practices that you can use while spraying during dry years to make your spraying more effective. Timm will talk about gallons per acre, time of day for spraying and temperature and humidity factors.

Drought cycles are normal in Montana. Precipitation amounts and distribution vary from year to year. Drought can greatly affect the amount of plant biomass produced on a given site. Throughout the intermountain west, precipitation is the most limiting resource that affects vegetative productivity and health. Weeds opportunistically gain a foothold during drought years. This situation creates challenges for weed managers. I will discuss how drought affects weeds and weed control. Clint Saunders, Crop Protection Services.

Trent Brusseau, Range/Pasture & VM Specialist, will discuss different management practices for weed control after a fire and/or drought such as using chemicals, grass introduction and grazing. Trent will discuss how weather and climatic changes affect weed control and how drought and fire affect weed biology.

Producers and land managers often take a reactive approach to drought while Chuck Wilcox, Range/Pasture & VM Specialist, believes they should be taking a proactive approach while long before the drought occurs all while discussing weather and other climatic factors affecting pesticide applications and efficacy and weed biology and management.

Private Pesticide Applicator and individuals with chemical or government license will receive 3 credits for their attendance. Please RSVP to the Fallon/Carter Extension Office by February 28. If you have any questions call the Extension Office at 406-778-7110.