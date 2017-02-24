Cleet Wrzesinski competed in Simplot Games

Baker High School Senior Cleet Wrzesinski competed in the prestigious 39th annual Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho this past weekend. Cleet placed second in the 60m high hurdles with a personal best of 8.27 seconds.

The Simplot Games is the largest indoor high school track meet in the country with over 2,200 athletes representing twenty states and three countries.

The picture shows Cleet receiving his silver medal from 1988 400m hurdle Olympic Gold Medalist Andre Phillips. The winner of the event was Adrian Aguirre representing the Sharp Academy in Fairfield, Calif.

Wrzesinski has received scholarship offers from the University of Montana, University of North Dakota, Dickinson State University, Montana State University, and a number of other Universities. At this time he is undecided on where he will attend.