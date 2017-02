The Fallon County Fairgrounds in Baker is the place to be Saturday, Feb. 25, as the Bulls, Broncs and Barrels explodes into action. The climate-controlled arena makes this a pleasurable wintertime event. The event begins at 8 a.m. with barrel racing registration. Cowgirls start “kicking up dust” while running the pattern at 10 a.m. The night performances begin at 7 p.m.

Related