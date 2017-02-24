Bow Hunter Education Classes

Bow Hunter Education class will be Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fallon County Indoor Shooting Range west of Baker. Participates must attend both class dates to complete course and be 11 year old before the first day of class. Material and class instructions will be provided on Feb. 27. Class will require home study as part of the course.

Parent or legal guardian must attend to sign for participants under the age of 18.

For more information, please contact Rick Madler at 406-778-2104 or Vance O’Donnell at 406-778-2262.