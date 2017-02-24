Art Trading Cards

In all of Miss Parker’s art classes, she is having the students create artist trading cards.

By Jessica Paul

In all of Miss Parker’s art classes, she is having the students create artist trading cards. They will each complete three different cards, two little ones and one big one. Once the trading cards are completed, the kids will mail them to two schools in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Each student picks his/her topic to decorate the card with and then they wrote little letters to the other students. On the large cards, students created images of “home”. “Home” could be associated to anything that had to do with the Montana lifestyle, so they could share their life experiences with other kids.