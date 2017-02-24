1st and 2nd Grade Goes to Superior Care to Read

Mr. Wolter’s Second Grade class and Mrs. Downing’s First Grade class went to the Superior Care Villa on different Fridays to read to the residents.

By Jessica Paul

Mr. Wolter’s Second Grade class and Mrs. Downing’s First Grade class went to the Superior Care Villa on different Fridays to read to the residents. When they were in the library, each grade very carefully picked out books that they wanted to share with the folks at the Villa. Great Job First Grade and Second Grade on sharing your exciting stories with others! As fun as it is to read to them, I am sure they enjoyed listening to your great stories.