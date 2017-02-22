Funeral services for Hubertus “Bert” Halmans, 96, of Baker, were held on Feb. 22, 2017, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Baker, Mont. with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. Burial took place at the Halman’s Family Cemetery.

Visitation for Bert was Feb. 21 at Stevenson Funeral Home with a Rosary and Vigil service.

Bert passed away Feb. 17, at Belle Fourche Health Care Center, Belle Fourche, S.D.

Hubertus “Bert” Halmans was born in Fallon County, Mont. on Feb. 10, 1921 to John Hubertus and Anna (Zeimer) Halmans. He grew up and attended school at the O’Donnell Country School. Bert, as most everyone knew him, left home at an early age to work on various ranches in Eastern Montana. He later worked construction on old Hwy 10. Bert was married to Eleanor Vortruba on April 18, 1942 and to this union a son, John J., was born.

Bert was inducted into the United States Army Air Corp where he served until 1944. Upon returning from the service they purchased the present farm from the Haydle family. Along with cattle and small grains, he began building house moving equipment, along with a house moving business. Over the years he moved over 100 homes throughout Eastern Montana. Bert did some dirt moving for oilfield work, along with power lines for the REA. Bert also made metal buildings and rented them out for many years. Bert branched out by expanding his building rental business to Belle Fourche, S.D., where he has operated it throughout his life. He also achieved a pilot’s license and enjoyed crop spraying.

Bert loved attending auction sales, visiting at the coffee shop with friends and remembering old times.

Bert is survived by his son, John J. Halmans, Baker, Mont.; daughters, Audra (Mark) Smith, St. George, Utah, Roberta (Tom) Rancoure, Wasta, S.D.; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; and brother, George.

