By Carol Sparks

The Willard Homemakers met for their February meeting with nine members present. The meeting was called to order by President Terry Bruha and minutes were read by secretary Alice Kay Schweigert. Dues were paid for the new year. Election of officers was held with the slate remaining the same, including Lola Fried as vice-president.

On Feb. 27 the Extension office will hold a “Cooking For a Crowd” class at 4 p.m. This will include food safety practices as well as ideas for brandings, family reunions, etc. Everyone is welcome to attend. It will be held at the fairgrounds. In April they will feature a “Soils to Skillet” workshop.

Meeting hostesses were set for March and April. Janice Buck provided a taco soup and chips supper followed by an introduction to the Dave Ramsey financial class that she teaches. Alice Kay brought birthday cake for Bea Barkley who was unable to attend. Happy Birthday to you, Bea! The cake was sure good!