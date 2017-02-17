SADD Project

By Carole Bettenhausen

The students from SADD, Students Against Destructive Decisions, met on Thursday, February 9 at noon to enjoy a taco/nacho bar and to decorate cookies for the American Legion Auxiliary to distribute to veterans in the area. This has been an ongoing project since the inception of the group. Students involved were Taiken Goerndt, Megan Greiff, Sam Smith, Sheyanne Janeway, Madison Reddick, Devon Solberg, Shianne Beach, Haylee Barkley, Amber Durden, Haylee Barkley and Skyler Robinson.