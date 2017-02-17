Mrs. Benner’s WIN Group

By Jessica Paul

Mrs. Benner and the 2nd grade have been talking about measuring ingredients. They talked about how it is different to measure ingredients that are wet versus ones that are dry. To complete their discussion on the topic, they made cupcakes with frosting. After they made all the cupcakes, the group talked about how nice it is to share with other people. The second grade has also been learning about nutrition and good health. In this process, they are learning to make their own healthy snacks. They also looked at how their food choices can affect their teeth accordingly. The activity was a great learning experience as well as many cupfuls of fun.