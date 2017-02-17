Miles City Cowboy Poetry Gathering 2017

By Sharon Moore

Range Riders Museum Board of Directors

The 3rd Annual Miles City Cowboy Poetry Gathering will be hosted by the Range Riders Museum on Sunday, Feb. 26. The event features Wallace McRae, DW Groethe, and Bob Petermann well known for their poetry and music. The event is a fund raiser for the Range Riders Museum and the cost is $25 for the meal and entertainment.

Entertainment will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with local talent Emmett LaBree and Hazel Stabler performing well known classic western and cowboy songs. A roast beef dinner will be served at noon. The featured Cowboy Poets and Musicians are scheduled to perform during the Main Show at 1 p.m. There will be an intermission and desserts at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Open Mic section of the program.

The Main Show features top performers who have performed at gatherings throughout the west. Wallace McRae is a rancher, poet, and philosopher and runs the 30,000 acre Rocker Six Cattle Company Ranch on Rosebud Creek south of Rosebud, Mont. McRae has written more than 100 poems, including the very popular poem “Reincarnation” and is highly regarded by his peers.

The show also includes popular performer DW Groethe who was born and raised in western N.D. In 1991, he moved to Bainville, Mont. and started working as a ranch hand. He is known for his wry sense of humor and offbeat observations. The show is rounded out by Bob Petermann, a rancher in Wibaux County, Mont. He is an authentic western poet and musician who enjoys sharing songs he has written that celebrate the western lifestyle.

The Range Riders Board of Directors desires to support and promote our western heritage by hosting this annual event that highlights the history that is shared through cowboy poetry and music. These poems and songs tell a lot about the lifestyle of cowboys and ranchers – the hardships they face, the romance of the west, and the humor they enjoy. The venue is in the Pioneer Hall with the photos of pioneers surrounding the room. The museum had a busy year with over 15,000 visitors representing all 50 states and 44 foreign countries. This fund raiser helps support the museum and its displays.

The event will finish out with an Open Mic session with a limit of two poems/songs per individual. The program should end about 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door but seating is limited. It is recommended that you reserve your ticket that can be picked up at the door. You can contact Sharon Moore at 406-234-7500 or 406-852-0722 or email mclonesomedove@q.com to reserve your ticket or register for Open Mic.