Longfellow Quarter 1 and 2 Awards

By Maranda Hastig
An awards assembly took place on Feb. 10 to recognize Longfellow students in grades 3-6. These awards were given for the first half of the school year.
MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Science
3rd grade – Megan Varner and Cricket Wyrwas
4th grade – Chance Follmer
5th grade – Quinn Griffith
6th grade – Samantha Griffith
MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Math
3rd grade – Christopher Brawley
4th grade – Austin Gaub
5th grade – Jesse Brawley
6th grade – Walker Hadley
MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Reading
3rd grade – Abygale Cuppy
4th grade – Chase Follmer
5th grade – Chloee Thurlow
6th grade – Samantha Griffith
MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Language
3rd grade – Cricket Wyrwas
4th grade – Chase Follmer
5th grade – Chloee Thurlow
6th grade – Samantha Griffith
Most AR points in Grade Level
3rd grade – Kaydree Anderson
4th grade – Zander Rost
5th grade – Danica Hanes
6th grade – Samantha Griffith
Behavior Award
3rd grade – Emily Enos, Jessa Gion, and Abygale Cuppy
4th grade – Sydnee Lawlar, Kennedy Lyson and Jaron Kesinger
5th grade – Katelyn Moberg and Conrad Hess
6th grade – Izzy Cuppy and Jacey Gorder
Academic Award
3rd grade – Jerrick Moser, Megan Varner, and Kaydree Anderson
4th grade – Chase Follmer, Kyal Hadley and Tiara Tronstad
5th grade – Mallory Varner and Chloee Thurlow
6th grade – Walker Hadley and Kendall Shepherd
Principal’s Award
3rd grade – Nathania Hester
4th grade – Mykalea Craig
5th grade – Karissa Afrank
6th grade – Codi Melton
Perfect Attendance
3rd grade – Kaydree Anderson, Charlie Barth, Jerrick Moser, Julia Schallenberger and Alexus Tew
4th grade – Sheridan Beach, Sydnee Lawlar and Brendon Reetz
5th grade – Quinn Griffith and Saraya Afrank
6th grade – Bryant O’Connor