Longfellow Quarter 1 and 2 Awards

Awards were given for the first half of the school year.

By Maranda Hastig

An awards assembly took place on Feb. 10 to recognize Longfellow students in grades 3-6. These awards were given for the first half of the school year.

MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Science

3rd grade – Megan Varner and Cricket Wyrwas

4th grade – Chance Follmer

5th grade – Quinn Griffith

6th grade – Samantha Griffith

MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Math

3rd grade – Christopher Brawley

4th grade – Austin Gaub

5th grade – Jesse Brawley

6th grade – Walker Hadley

MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Reading

3rd grade – Abygale Cuppy

4th grade – Chase Follmer

5th grade – Chloee Thurlow

6th grade – Samantha Griffith

MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) – Language

3rd grade – Cricket Wyrwas

4th grade – Chase Follmer

5th grade – Chloee Thurlow

6th grade – Samantha Griffith

Most AR points in Grade Level

3rd grade – Kaydree Anderson

4th grade – Zander Rost

5th grade – Danica Hanes

6th grade – Samantha Griffith

Behavior Award

3rd grade – Emily Enos, Jessa Gion, and Abygale Cuppy

4th grade – Sydnee Lawlar, Kennedy Lyson and Jaron Kesinger

5th grade – Katelyn Moberg and Conrad Hess

6th grade – Izzy Cuppy and Jacey Gorder

Academic Award

3rd grade – Jerrick Moser, Megan Varner, and Kaydree Anderson

4th grade – Chase Follmer, Kyal Hadley and Tiara Tronstad

5th grade – Mallory Varner and Chloee Thurlow

6th grade – Walker Hadley and Kendall Shepherd

Principal’s Award

3rd grade – Nathania Hester

4th grade – Mykalea Craig

5th grade – Karissa Afrank

6th grade – Codi Melton

Perfect Attendance

3rd grade – Kaydree Anderson, Charlie Barth, Jerrick Moser, Julia Schallenberger and Alexus Tew

4th grade – Sheridan Beach, Sydnee Lawlar and Brendon Reetz

5th grade – Quinn Griffith and Saraya Afrank

6th grade – Bryant O’Connor