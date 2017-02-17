Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I want to publicly congratulate Carole Bettenhausen for being named Eastern Division Speech and Drama Coach! I can think of no other that deserves this title more than she.

For four years I was blessed to have her as my coach and not only did she help to shape and train me as an actor, but she taught me valuable life lessons and skills and she did it with grace, humor, compassion and love.

I will never forget all the good times and laughter we shared and the many opportunities she gave me to hone my skills in countless school plays. Those are memories I will forever hold deep in my heart.

Thank you, “Bette” for everything! I know you are the best. Now the entire state recognizes it as well!

Tony Stark

BHS Class of 1984