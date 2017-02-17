Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that the IRS will begin issuing income tax refunds that claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) on February 15? The IRS is delaying the release of these credits to prevent tax identity fraud, one of the fastest growing types of fraud. These credits could increase your refund by quite a bit, so it’s worth the wait. You can find out where to file your return for free at MontanaFreeFile.org.

For more information, please visit the Tax section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.