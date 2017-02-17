Lady Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

Wibaux

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Wibaux on Feb. 10 and were defeated 51-52. Wibaux led the 1st period 17-9, Baker led the 2nd 20-12, Wibaux again the 3rd 13-12, and a tie during the 4th 10-10.

Madison Reddick scored 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Mariah Miller 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Scottie Robinson 3 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals; Lexi Hartse 5 points, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Amber Durden 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal; Melissa Breitbach 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; and Alivia Schultz 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

JV Stats

Score by Period

Wibaux Baker

1st 12 9

2nd 16 12

3rd 9 14

4th 9 19

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 1 point, 1 rebound, and 1 assist; Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Katie Wang 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists; Maleah Graham 2 assists and 1 steal; Madison Moore 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Macee Hadley 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals; Sheyanne Janeway 1 rebound; Halle Burdick 19 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals; and Courtney Tudor 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

St. Labre

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against St. Labre on Feb. 11 and were defeated 64-65. St. Labre led the first period 11-10. Baker led the second 10-9, and St. Labre led the 3rd 26-17, and Baker led the 4th 27-19.

Madison Reddick scored 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal; Mariah Miller 5 points and 3 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Lexi Hartse 7 points and 3 rebounds; Amber Durden 17 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Melissa Breitbach 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals; and Alivia Schultz 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist.

JV Stats

Score by Period

St. Labre Baker

1st 6 11

2nd 6 11

3rd 11 13

4th 13 12

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 11 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 3 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 3 points, 1 rebound, and 3 steals; Katie Wang 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; Maleah Graham 3 rebounds and 1 steal; Madison Moore 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Macee Hadley 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists; Sheyanne Janeway 2 rebounds; Halle Burdick 2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals: and Courtney Tudor 2 points.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Period

St. Labre Baker

1st 11 14

2nd 5 9

3rd 0 9

4th 6 13

Kelsey Miller scored 5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals; Alissa Bohle 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Tesla Erickson 8 points., 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Marie Joergensen 1 rebound and 3 steals; Shelby Moore 10 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals; Addison Bryan 3 points and 1 rebound; Taylor Miller 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals; Hope Craft 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal; and Laylah Dulin 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 3 steals.

Great Job Baker Lady Spartans!!!!