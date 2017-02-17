By Jessica Paul

The third through eighth graders had the opportunity to participate in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition. The following students earned patches for having the highest scores in Plevna. In the fourth grade: Sophia Tudor, Tristan Buerkle, and Trae Oberlander had the high scores. For fifth grade, Cooper O’Connor had the highest score, and in sixth grade, Azlan Haggerty had made the most free throws. Alexia Wills and Cooper Peterson had the highest score for the seventh grade, and finally from the eighth grade Bret Edgell, Jenna Paul, and Sophia Dulin put the most balls through the hoop.

Jaeda Paul, sixth grade, and Madison O’Connor, third grade, both received a plaque for making the most free throws. They were the overall winners of the Baker, Plevna and Ekalaka students. Congratulations to all the participants in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition! Good Job!