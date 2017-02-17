For February, the Harvest of the Month is beets. Connie Lang and Berdie Rieger will be cooking up some great ideas on delicious ways to serve them. Did you know that beets are in the vegetable food group? While different in nutrient composition and culinary use, sugar beets, are an important part of Montana’s economy. Montana is a top producer of sugar beets, harvesting nearly 1.5 million pounds from 44,000 acres in 2014. Beets have the highest sugar content of any vegetable but are packed with nutrients! Let’s enjoy the beets that appear in our meals this month!

