Baker Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

St. Labre

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against St. Labre on Feb. 11 and won 82-66! St. Labre led the first period 19-16, Baker caught up and led the second period 22-9, St. Labre again led the 3rd 18-17, and Baker caught up again and won the fourth period 27-21!

Aaron Smith scored 1 point; Daniel Rost 10 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal; Morgan Rising 2 rebounds; Angus Lund 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist; Luke Gonsioroski 32 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal; Colter Peterson 1 assist; Josh Stutts 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists; Jon Weimer 2 points; Treston Erickson 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; and Javon Degrand 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Period

St. Labre Baker

1st 16 5

2nd 15 14

3rd 17 13

4th 14 13

Aaron Smith scored 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Colter Peterson 5 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal; Morgan Rising 2 points and 3 rebounds; James Wiseman 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Trevor Lingle 2 points, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Riley Schultz 2 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Jayden Allen 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal; Sean Shelhamer 1 point, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; Andrew Craft 2 rebounds; Jon Weimer 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal; John Stutts 8 points and 4 rebounds; and Javon DeGrand 13 points and 6 rebounds.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Period

St. Labre Baker

1st 14 5

2nd 10 13

3rd 10 15

4th 15 14

Trent Collins scored 1 rebound and 2 assists; Teight Madler 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals; Tyler Dinardi 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals; Jacob Wang 2 rebounds; Caleb Ploeger 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals; Riley O’Donnell 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 block; Michael Rusch 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Dillon Hickey 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Bryce Hufford 4 points and 3 rebounds.

Wibaux

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Wibaux on Feb. 11 and won 54-38. Baker led the first period 17-13, Wibaux led the second period 14-9 and Baker caught up to lead the last 2 periods 16-2 and 12-9.

Daniel Rost scored 7 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals; Morgan Rising 3 points; Angus Lund 4 points and 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 1 rebound; Luke Gonsioroski 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 7 points and 1 assist; Colter Peterson 2 rebounds and 2 assists; Josh Stutts 3 rebounds and 5 assists; Jon Weimer 3 points and 1 block; and Treston Erickson 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Period

Wibaux Baker

1st 8 15

2nd 13 9

3rd 9 22

4th 15 15

Aaron Smith scored 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist; Colter Peterson 5 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals; Morgan Rising 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal; James Wiseman 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Trevor Lingle 1 steal; Riley Schultz 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, and 1 block; Jayden Allen 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Sean Shelhamer 3 points and 2 rebounds; Andrew Craft 1 point and 3 rebounds; John Stutts 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 12 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block; and Javon DeGrand 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Great Job Baker Spartans!!!!