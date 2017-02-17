4th Grade Watercolor Painting

By Kennedy Lyson and Hope Gonsioroski

On Feb. 1, Mrs. Gaye Sander was a guest artist in Mrs. Johnson’s 4th grade classroom. She taught students how to make nebulas using watercolors. A nebula is an interstellar cloud of dust, hydrogen, helium and other gases. Drake Graham said, “It was a great experience to learn how to make a nebula.”

We used two colors – a light and a dark. The colors were bold. Kyal Hadley said, “It was a great experience to paint with Gaye. I learned a lot about art.” Gaye told the class that it doesn’t matter what you paint. If you dream it, you can make it happen.

Halle Brown said, “I went home and tried it and it turned out even better because I had experience. My brother and sister even tried it too. They enjoyed it as much as I did.” Ivy Haggerty said, “It was nice to have Gaye come and do art with us. We learned a lot of new things. I love art so it was a key to know how to do a nebula.”

Mrs. Johnson asked Gaye to come in because she knew she has great artistic talent and loves to work with children. Mrs. Johnson’s class was thankful to have Gaye Sander to teach them how to work with watercolors.