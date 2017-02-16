Baker Spartan wrestlers medal at State February 16, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Schools, Sports · 0 Comment Keegan Kary, a senior at Baker High School, took second place at State Wrestling in Billings. (Photos by Darlene Hornung) Junior Dalton Herbst took third at the State Wrestling tournament held February 10 and 11 in Billings. Senior Paul Wang placed fifth at State. Watch for state wrestling results in next week’s paper. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Baker Public SchoolsBaker Spartan WrestlingBaker SpartansSpartanswrestling