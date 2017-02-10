Weekly Police Blotter

•Jan. 30, 2017 – Feb. 3, 2017 – 25 Calls for service: 3 non-injury crashes; 4 traffic stops; 4 agency assists – including search warrant, interviews; 3 vehicle unlocks; 3 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 2 cases of ungovernable youths; 2 assists for Child Protective Services; 1 case of criminal trespass; 3 public assists; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Christopher Losing, Baker, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 8/14/16.

•Lennie Rae Kempenich, Bowman, N.D., operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 12/11/16.

•Terri Lynn Downing, Baker, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 1/19/17.