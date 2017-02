By Jessica Paul

Mr. Wolter’s second grade class had the opportunity to trace their family tree back to their grandparent’s generation. In this project, they drew a family tree and showed all the family ties they could find. Their family ties consisted of cousins, aunts, uncles, siblings, parents, and finally their grandparents. While they were making the family tree, they had the chance to look up significant historical facts as well as interesting facts about their family members.