Baker Senior Citizens will be hosting a pinochle tournament Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Baker Senior Center, 402 w Montana Ave., in Baker. The tournament will start at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $15/person.

Players are encouraged to pre-register by noon on Friday, Feb. 10 and open registration closes at noon on Feb. 11.

They will play 32 hands with payout to top four places (depending on number of players). Rules are available at Baker Senior Center.

An Emergency Travel Kit was donated by Baker Ace Hardware for the player traveling the farthest distance.

For more information or to pre-register call Lorraine Meschke at 406-778-2595 or Marj Peterson 406-778-3110.