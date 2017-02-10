Local EMS outgrows current facility

Tucked in a small building across from the Fallon County Courthouse is the county’s lifeline when medical emergencies arise.

Director hopeful for future new building

By BRYCE MARTIN

Tucked in a small building across from the Fallon County Courthouse is the county’s lifeline when medical emergencies arise.

It’s the county’s EMS squad and, according to its director, they’ve outgrown their current space.

“We do need more space,” said Lisa Mitchell, director of the Fallon County EMS.

It was suggested by at least one Baker resident that the emergency medical services combine buildings with the Baker Fire Department. But Mitchell says that’s unlikely.

“I know that all of their bays are full,” she said.

While the space is in fact larger, the fire department stores many pieces of equipment in its newer building, located on Highway 12 immediately west of the city of Baker. That doesn’t allow much space to be shared with an entirely different department.

That space would also have to allow for the four ambulances the EMS currently have.

Though it doesn’t seem like a possibility, according to Mitchell, the fire department has played host many times to the EMS squad.

“Chief (Tom) Bruha and myself work together very well,” said Mitchell.

The fire department has allowed the EMS personnel to utilize their large meeting room whenever needed and they do cross-training together.

“When we need to have a large training, there is never an issue with them, unless they have a large training going on at the same time,” she explained.

But all hope’s not lost for a larger EMS facility in Fallon County.

“We are working hand-in-hand with the county commissioners,” Mitchell said. A new facility for the EMS squad has been included in the county’s capital improvement plan for the future.

Though Mitchell said it could be a couple of years.

Current challenges for the squad include a small meeting room, parking bays that don’t allow much space for maintaining the ambulances and more.

The department has seen progressive growth over the years. With state requirements changing for EMS education, it makes it difficult to find space in the current facility to host training.

“We need more education; we need more hands-on training,” she said.