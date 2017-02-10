By Robin Markuson,

County Executive Director, Carter/Fallon County FSA

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides assistance to eligible producers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality caused by eligible loss conditions, including adverse weather, disease and attacks. LIP compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to several adverse weather events, including losses due to hurricanes, floods, blizzards, winter storms, wildfires, extreme heat or extreme cold.

Livestock owners that suffer a qualifying loss in 2017 shall file a notice of loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss is first apparent to the producer. Livestock producers suffering livestock losses may submit a notice of loss to FSA by phone, fax, e-mail and/or in person in the office.

Participants must provide documentation for all livestock death losses including normal mortality losses and losses due to adverse events, so it is extremely important that applicants record all pertinent information for all livestock death losses. Documentation must provide sufficient data that identifies: Kind/Type/Weight range of livestock and the number of livestock. Applicants must also provide verifiable documentation of beginning and ending inventory records.

There are NO late filed provisions for the Livestock Indemnity Program

Additional Information about LIP is available at your local FSA office or online at: www.fsa.usda.gov.