Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that Refund Anticipation Checks often carry hidden fees? Some tax preparation companies will promise you no interest or zero fees to get your tax refund right away on a debit card. Many times the fees for these loans are hidden in the agreement and can cost you part of your refund. To find out where to get free tax help this season, go to MontanaFreeFile.org.

For more information, please visit the Taxes section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.