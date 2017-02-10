Lady Spartan basketball

By Lilly Hanson

Forsyth

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Forsyth on Jan. 31 and won 52-42. Baker led all four periods 15-9, 13-11, 15-14, and 9-8!

Madison Reddick scored 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 1 assist; Scotti Robinson 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists; Lexi Hartse 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Amber Durden 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Melissa Breitbach 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Alivia Schultz 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Period

Forsyth Baker

1st 14 9

2nd 1 20

3rd 8 9

4th 9 8

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Katie Wang 10 points and 4 rebounds; Maleah Graham 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Madison Moore 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Macee Hadley 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists; Sheyanne Janeway 4 rebounds and 1 steal; Halle Burdick 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 6 steals; and Courtney Tudor 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

Wolf Point

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team played Wolf Point on Feb. 3 and were defeated 29-55. Wolf Point led all 4 periods, 19-7, 11-8, 14-4, and 11-10.

Madison Reddick scored 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Scotti Robinson 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Lexi Hartse 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Amber Durden 4 points and 6 rebounds; Melissa Breitbach 6 points and 5 rebounds; Alivia Schultz 4 points and 1 rebound; Halle Burdick 3 points and 1 rebound; Courtney Tudor 1 rebound; Katie Wang 3 rebounds; and Hannah Gonsioroski 3 rebounds.

JV Stats

Score by Period

Wolf Point Baker

1st 9 13

2nd 2 10

3rd 13 5

4th 11 9

Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Katie Wang 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Maleah Graham 2 points and 1 assist; Madison Moore 10 points and 6 rebounds; Macee Hadley 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals; Sheyanne Janeway 3 rebounds and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 6 steals; and Courtney Tudor 3 rebounds and 1 assist.