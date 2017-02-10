JV Girls BB with Alumni

On Jan. 28, the Girls JV Team played an energy filled basketball game with some alumni/faculty members

By Jessica Paul

On Jan. 28, the Girls JV Team played an energy filled basketball game with some alumni/faculty members. Playing for the alumni/faculty team were Alumni Stephanie Stickney Robertus, Brittany Straub Hoversland, and Regan Walker Kono. Others playing on the Alumni team were Angela Rieger, Sheila O’Connor, Nicole Buerkle, and Mindy Held. Mrs. Jule Walker even got in on some of the action as she filled in on the JV team while Jessica Paul was getting her ankle wrapped. It was an interesting game, full of excitement and crowd anticipation. The cheerleaders, Jaiden Dulin, Jaeda Paul, Kali Dulin, Jordan Hauff and Sara Tudor, brought the audience to their feet cheering. We even had the school’s mascot at the game. The Plevna Cougar was strutting up and down exciting the crowd. Cooper O’Connor and Nick Buerkle brought the cougar to life. Not only was it a fun game to play but was also exciting to watch!