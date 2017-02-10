JV Basketball Games – Ekalaka, Jordan, Wibaux

The Girls JV Team played Ekalaka on Jan. 30, they played a tough, high-paced game.

By Jessica Paul

The Girls JV Team played Ekalaka on Jan. 30, they played a tough, high-paced game. Although, they ended up losing 26 to 33, they all thought the game was very good. On Feb 4, the JV team went to Jordan and played a rough fast-paced game. They also lost this game 19 to 40. On Feb. 6, the JV team played their final game against Wibaux. It was an action packed game ending with the score of 23 to 41. This was the first year the girls on the JV Basketball team have all played together in high school competition. They have some great basketball handling skills, and with the opportunity of having time to play together, they will come out strong next year! Congratulations on a good season! It was fun to watch you play each game!

Pictured right: Dacy Buerkle jumping for good shooting position.