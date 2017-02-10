BHS Speech and Drama Coach Carole Bettenhausen was named the Eastern Division Coach of the Year at the Eastern Divisional Class B-C tournament held in Culbertson on January 20.



By Terry Curry

She has been teaching at BHS for 38 years and has been coaching Speech and Drama since 1980. Coach Bettenhausen has spent many hours practicing with students and traveling with them to far-reaching corners of the state to coach at regular season meets, and divisional and state meets.

During her coaching career, which she started in 1980, she and her teams have had 16 Divisional Championships, numerous 2nd and 3rd finishes at Divisionals, 25 state champions—because some were duos, 3 state championships (2011-12, 2012-2013, and 2013-14) and numerous 2nd and 3rd place finishes from state meets.

While teaching, coaching, and being a mother and wife, Carole and her husband Shane raised their 3 children (Caleb, Slade, and Darby) in Baker. Over the years, as head coach, she also coached their 3 children, who participated in either speech, drama, or debate. Caleb Bettenhausen and Jordan McWilliams placed 5th at state in team debate; Slade Bettenhausen finished 5th at state, then 3rd at state in MPA (memorized public address); twice Slade Bettenhausen and Jordan Hoffman tied for 1st at state in Classical Duo. Darby Bettenhausen and her partner Caden Dukart placed 9th at state in team debate. When Darby was a sophomore, her partner was Arika Woolington, and they tied for 1st at state; and the next year her partner was Kayla Brott. Darby won state during her senior year with her then, freshman partner, Isaac Rost.

Coach Bettenhausen stated, “Probably the most exciting season was 2013-14 at state in Glasgow; that was the year the team brought home their 3rd straight state team championship and saw a record number of individuals win state: Caden Dukart—Lincoln Douglas Debate; Kianna Henneberry—Serious Solo; Jase Rost and Dustan Davis—Humorous Duo; Olivia Mahon and Breanna Miller—Serious Duo; Darby Bettenhausen and Isaac Rost—Classical Duo.”

She added, “I have been privileged to have worked with some outstanding coaches over the years, including former students such as Jennifer Dukart, my first student to ever win a state championship and Angel Wyrwas, whose son this year was a state finalist. Without their help and support none of this would have been possible.”