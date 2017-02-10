Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 17-20, 2017

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of January 17-20, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

9:10am Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney; Jodi Miller, Plevna Clerk; joined the meeting.

9:15am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES

1. Plevna Interlocal Agreement – Discussion regarding number of hours the Planner’s Office has spent working on items for Plevna. The City of Plevna has allocated $500.00 per year for zoning, and has a Growth Policy Grant for $25,000. Discussion followed in regards to contract language, start date, and what type of work would be charged against the 25 hours.

Decision – Plevna to use the Planner’s office for 25 hours for the fiscal year 2017 based on $20.00 per hour for a resource. Darcy to complete the contract.

9:35am Mary, Jodi, and Darcy left the meeting. Barb Ketterling, Treasurer and Julie Post, Deputy Treasurer joined the meeting.

TREASURY DEPARTMENT

1. Wells Fargo Account Maintenance Fees.

As of Jan. 11th Fallon County is still being charged fees. Bo Kombol of Wells Fargo is working to remove the fees from Oct. 2016 forward. There has been no word of any progress regarding the removal of fees as of this morning. Discussion followed pertaining to a need for two separate banking accounts. At this time, there is no justification to maintain two bank accounts. Discussion followed as to exact usage of the Wells Fargo account. Treasurer’s Office wants to move the checking account at fiscal year-end but leave the savings account with Wells Fargo should there ever be a future need. Commission agreed.

9:55am Barb and Julie left the meeting.

10:00am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor, Julie Straub and Alba Higgins joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

1. Operator Recruitment –There will be a need to hire an operator due to retirement in February. The department would like to start the process of hiring a replacement. Commission approved.

10:03am Julie left the meeting.

2. Shop Updates –

Motor Grader updates –The 3 new motor graders to be delivered in Feb. Commission asked for a time frame when other motor graders will be rotated out or warranty expires.

Updates given as to machinery in need of repairs.

Snowplow trucks – Updates as to vehicles in need of repairs was given.

A little shed for $340.00 has been located for the fuel island. Commission approved the purchase.

Fuel Master was here on Friday. The receiver was damaged that is attached to building perhaps by ice that fell off roof.

10:20am Alba left the meeting

3. Road Updates – Still busy hauling snow and still plowing snow on some roads that got missed.

An inquiry about plowing Sather Road. It does not have an easement, but does have a petition. Other land owners are involved along that road. County has done some clearing on petitioned roads and retains some liability on petitioned roads. The road is in good shape to allow an easement. No further decision until clarification if someone is residing on that road.

10:25am Shannon joined the meeting.

4. Shannon gave updates on Baker Lake Drainage Improvement Project. He received one letter from the FAA, since work will be within a mile of the Airport; FWP- Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified as there would be implications to wildlife.

1) Pinnow Agreement Land Survey – Brosz will do the certificate of survey.

Shannon presented a map on Baker Metal LOMAR (letter of map revision) Discussion followed with regards to liners and culverts.

10:55am Bobby and Shannon left the meeting.

11:00am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

POLICY MANUAL

Final Review – Discussion followed on language for clarification purposes throughout the manual. Commission approved changes.

11:30am Commission Baldwin stepped out of meeting for a phone call.

11:35am Commissioner Baldwin joined the meeting.

12:00pm Julie left the meeting.

12:00pm NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

1:30pm COUNTY DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

Present by Conference Call: Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor.

1. Hail bid contracts, discussion on awarded contracts and moving forward with work. Would like to have walk through on Feb. 23rd starting at 8am and plan on all day. Jason will see if this works for the contractors.

2. Oil and Gas Industry Legislative Issues as well as other various House and Senate Bills were discussed.

1:45pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

1:50pm Jason ended the conference call and thereby left the meeting.

Commission went into Executive Session.

2:00pm Return to Open Session. Julie left the meeting.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Read and reviewed e-mails, letters, reports, board minutes and agendas, revenues.

2:30pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant; Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney; Andy Fujimori, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

1. Andy presented additional information on the phone system proposal by Mid-Rivers.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve a 3 year contract with Mid-Rivers for the new phone system Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Tracey with Mid-Rivers will send over the agreement for signatures.

2. Emergency Service Vehicle Use Agreement – Darcy discussed contract language and particulars of agreement. Darcy will seek feedback, make changes and send to the City.

a. PLANNER UPDATES/ Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant.

1) Pinnow Agreement Land Survey – Mary presented all documents related to the Pinnow Agreement.

2) Bean Properties LLC – Permit payment received.

3) Operation & Maintenance Manual Upper & Lower Dams Draft came as two separate documents – should be in one plan? Feb. 6th Forrest will be here.

4) Planning Board Member Appointments – Provided letter of request for re-appointment from City of Baker.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to appoint Randy Hoenke and Lisa Espeland to serve on the County Planning Board. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

2:45pm Mary left the meeting.

2:50pm Andy left the meeting.

3:00pm Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

FIRST AID KIT SUPPLIERS

Julie presented Commission with quotes to service first aid kits. Items on the list are minimum required by OSHA.

Commissioner Rost made the motion for Naxin Safety to service the First Aid Kits for the County. Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

3:10pm Julie left the meeting. Commissioner Baldwin stepped out of meeting.

3:15pm Commissioner Baldwin, Lisa Mitchell, EMS Director; and Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

AMBULANCE EQUIPMENT INSURANCE

1. Life Pak – Discussion on coverage cost. Commission informed that Life Pak 12 is no longer being serviced and a need to upgrade to Life Pak 15 Physio Control. There is a trade value, but the upgrade does have a substantial cost. The board is working on an upgrade via a grant and replacement would be one at a time. Discussion then followed on the ambulance gurneys. Commission informed new regulations will stipulate on how the gurneys are secured in the ambulance and will also require upgrade in the future.

Commission in consensus to wait to insure until units are upgraded.

3:30pm Lisa and Debbie left the meeting.

3:45pm Commissioner Baldwin stepped out of meeting.

4:00pm Commissioner Baldwin joined the meeting.

4:10pm REVIEW MDA & FY2016 ANNUAL REPORT

4:15pm Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder asked to join the meeting and give synopsis of report.

4:20pm Brenda left the meeting.

4:35pm Mike Kirschten joined the meeting. Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant; joined the meeting.

Mike inquired as to status of lease agreement around the airport runway extension. Would have been under James Kirschten Residual Trust or himself. Will have Darcy investigate, but most likely will need to survey.

4:45pm Mary and Mike left the meeting.

4:55pm ADJOURN

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn the meeting Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017

6:00PM POWDER RIVER TRAINING COMPLEX TOWNHALL MEETING – THEE GARAGE (STEVE, ROY)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017

9:30AM EASTERN PLAINS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – DAWSON CO. COURTHOUSE (DEB, ROY)

1:00PM COALITION MEETING – LIBRARY BASEMENT MEETING ROOM (DEB)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017

10:00AM MENTAL HEALTH MEETING – MILES CITY (STEVE)

MONDAY, JANUARY 30, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00am MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF JANUARY 23-27, 2017

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of January 23-27, 2017. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

9:15am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES

Updates given on previous weeks work.

Upper Dam Joint Powers of Agreement – Need an interlocal agreement on the operation of the Upper Dam with the City of Baker.

9:25am Mary left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to go into closed session, Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to mail the letter composed by the Human Resource Manager and reviewed by the County Attorney to Department of Labor. Being there was no second, Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chair and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nay. The motion carried.

9:48am Mona Madler, S.M.A.R.T. Director joined the meeting.

CTEP UPDATES

CTEP is in the final phases of the program. Mona presented checks for project.

Due to an oversight and confusion of the contractor wages were paid incorrectly. The contractor worked hard and quickly to remedy and everyone has been paid and satisfied.

The insurance check has been received for the pole that was hit in Plevna.

The Veterans Memorial has had a volunteer doing snow removal. Commissioner Ranum asked if the volunteer would continue to do snow removal. Commission in consensus that he may. Gamut Construction will do the clearing. Mr. Janz said he used the snow blower to clear the monument approximately two weeks ago.

There has been concern about the POW monument placement; Commissioner Ranum asked if the monument could be moved without damage. Mona, stated no, the contractor indicated it would be damaged in any attempt to move it. Another concern has been the light fixtures are not all working and continually being broken when hit by mower deck.

Also, there is $5,700.00 remaining in the Tornado Relief Fund. At their meeting a decision was to close out the account and give to the 13 individuals identified in need and each will receive approximately $413.00.

10:05am Mona left the meeting.

10:05 Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Updates were given on equipment repair needs and those completed.

The remaining three older motor graders warranty fall out dates are May 14, 24, and 29th of 2017. The department would like to call out for bids on replacements. Discussion followed pertaining to motor grader option needs.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to move forward in bid process. Commissioner Rost seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

Road updates were given. The gravel at the Beach pit is about depleted; will then move to Wenz pit. Discussion followed on gravel road plans.

10:30am Alba and Bobby left the meeting.

10:45am Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder joined the meeting.

COPIER CONTRACTS

Star Service contracts – Would like to dissolve the contracts due to poor service and would like to move all contracts to SBM. Most of the Star Service machines are pretty old and SBM would like to service and repair them so as to have a starting point of condition of machines in their care. Charge is very similar for service and supplies. All machines would be with the same company. Contracts on these machines would be for paper, toner and any maintenance would be County’s cost.

They would go through the machines and advise prior to doing any repairs or expense involved.

Requires a 30 day written notice. Letter already drafted for Commission approval to change service to SBM. Commission approved.

10:53am Brenda left the meeting.

10:55am Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor joined the meeting.

GOLF COURSE

Replaced Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) on the pump station. It was still under warranty.

11:05am Eric left the meeting.

11:15am Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney joined the meeting.

Discussion followed on the duration and terms of land leases.

11:20am Commissioner Baldwin excused himself from the meeting.

11:22am Commissioner Baldwin rejoined the meeting.

Darcy asked what action was taken on the Webster Road Easement; the Commission advised that they voted to enforce their 30 foot easement needed for County purposes, but that the State owns a 60 foot easement. Darcy asked if the Commission advised any land owners of their decision and they had not.

Darcy reported that she will arrange coverage by alternate County Attorneys when she is unavailable because of maternity leave. It will likely be the Rosebud Co. Attorney and Wibaux Co. Attorney.

Discussion on Agreements the County Attorney is working on.

11:35am Darcy left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS – No one appeared for public comment.

12:00PM NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

1:15pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting via conference call.

COUNTY DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

Updates given on Legislative hearings. Also have a meeting with Lt. Governor on February 13th at 10am for Baker Lake Updates.

Contractors for Hail Recovery Project will be here for a walk-through on Feb. 23rd at 11am.

1:45PM Jason ended phone call thereby leaving the meeting.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

James Kirschten Residual Trust – The documents (leases, land purchases/sales, maps) that pertain to the Kirschten Trust and Airport were reviewed.

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Read and reviewed e-mails, letters, reports, board minutes and agendas, revenues.

3:00pm Julie Staub, HRM joined the meeting.

POLICY MANUAL REVIEW

Final Review continued with recommended changes approved.

Decision to allow 10 day additional days for employee comment period before finalizing.

3:55pm Eddie Coulter, Fair Board Member, Lani DeBuhr Fairgrounds Manager; joined the meeting.

4:00pm Jerrid Geving, Fair Board Member; joined the meeting. Julie left the meeting.

FAIR PRCA RODEO PURSE

Eddie, presented the last 2 years of sponsorship for rodeo and purse. Proposal is to add an additional $7,500.00. Requesting County input of approximately $30, 000.00 with a total purse of $90, 000.00. Anticipating over 700 participants this year. Attendance is up for the rodeo and reserved seating sales are up as well with reserved seating at an additional cost over general admittance this year. Some sponsors were lost due to economy or out of business, but more have been gained than lost. Commission approved as long as they can stay around the $30,000.00 commitment.

Lani to start scheduling removal of snow piles for Bulls, Broncs and Barrels event in February.

4:10pm Eddie, Lani, and Jerrid left the meeting.

4:15 Lynda Herbst, Custodial Supervisor joined the meeting.

LIGHT FIXTURES

Lynda presented a quote to have ballasts changed from T12 to T8 in the front entryway of courthouse. Commission approved. 4:17pm Lynda left the meeting.

4:40pm Andy Fujimori, IT/Computer Tech joined the meeting.

Changeover of servers is almost complete and going well.

4:41pm Andy left the meeting.

5:02pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn the meeting Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

Feb. 2nd Thursday – Chamber Meeting at Baker Club.