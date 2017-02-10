Cancellations of Elections

ACCLAMATION OF TRUSTEE POSITIONS FOR RURAL FIRE DISTRICTS NO CANDIDATE FILED FOR COMMISSIONER POSITION FOR EMEDA-PORT AUTHORITY

BAKER/PLEVNA RURAL FIRE DISTRICTS AND EMEDA-PORT AUTHORITY

The Election Administrator has cancelled the Baker Rural Fire District and Plevna Rural Fire District & EMEDA-Port Authority Elections for May 2, 2017.

Fire Trustees that filed for Baker Rural Fire District are Richard M. Chester & David Meccage;

Trustees that filed for the Plevna Rural Fire District are Gary Lang and Dana Buerkle.

No candidate that filed for Commissioner EMEDA- Port Authority.

7-33-2106 & 7-14-1101 In accordance with 13-1-502 MCA (4) If the number of candidates is equal to or less than the number of positions to be filled at the election, the Election Administrator shall cancel the election and in pursuant of 13-1-304 MCA, immediately notify the governing body in writing of the cancellation.

The County Governing body shall declare elected by acclamation each candidate who filed a Declaration for Nomination for a position.

Brenda J. Wood, Election Administrator