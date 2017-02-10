BHS athletes sign letters of intent

Baker High School Seniors, Luke Gonsioroski and Angus Lund, signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 to play NCAA College Football.

Luke signed as a Preferred Walk-on to play Quarterback at NCAA Division I Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. While Luke is attending the Big 12 school he plans to pursue a degree in Secondary Education.

Angus was awarded a scholarship to play Fullback at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. This NCAA Division II school is part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Angus will be enrolled in their Physical Therapy program next fall.

The first Wednesday of February has become the Football National Signing Day for student-athletes to sign a national letter of intent to a four-year university for the upcoming academic year. The letter of intent is a binding agreement between the student and the university.

Luke is the son of Charlie and Katina Gonsioroski, and Angus is the son of Steven and Melanie Lund.