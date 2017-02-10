Baker Spartan basketball

Basketball Stats

By Lilly Hanson

Forsyth

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Forsyth and were defeated 43-48. Forsyth led the first period 16-11, Baker caught up led the second and third period 11-9 and 10-8, and Wolf Point led the 4th period 15-11.

Daniel Rost scored 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists; Angus Lund 2 points and 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 8 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist; Luke Gonsioroski 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Kadon Gentilini 3 points and 2 assists; Josh Stutts 1 point, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Jon Weimer 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block; and Treston Erickson 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Period

Forsyth Baker

1st 9 13

2nd 9 11

3rd 3 13

4th 15 12

Aaron Smith scored 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals; Colter Peterson 5 points and 1 block; Morgan Rising 2 points and 3 rebounds; James Wiseman 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Trevor Lingle 1 point and 1 rebound; Riley Schultz 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block; Jayden Allen 1 point and 2 steals; Sean Shelhamer 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks; Andrew Craft 2 points and 1 rebound; Jon Weimer 18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block; and Javon DeGrand 2 points 14 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals!

C-Squad Stats

Score by Period

Forsyth Baker

1st 7 12

2nd 12 11

3rd 8 7

4th 14 11

OT1 2 6

Trent Collins scored 1 rebound and 1 assist; Teight Madler 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assist, and 3 steals; Tyler Dinardi 2 points and 4 rebounds; Jacob Wang 4 points and 3 rebounds; Caleb Ploeger 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals; Riley O’Donnell 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Michael Rusch 1 rebound; Dillon Hickey 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal; Cole Edgell 2 rebounds and 2 steals; and Bryce Hufford 3 rebounds.

Wolf Point

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball Team played Wolf Point on Feb. 3 and won 54-52! Wolf Point and Baker tied the 1st period 10-10, Wolf Point led the 2nd period 12-10, and Baker led the 3rd and 4th 17-14 and 17-16.

Daniel Rost scored 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists; Angus Lund 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist; James Wiseman 1 assist and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals; Kadon Gentilini 10 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Josh Stutts 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block; and Treston Erickson 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Period

Wolf Point Baker

1st 6 13

2nd 12 0

3rd 8 15

4th 11 12

Aaron Smith scored 6 points and 4 assists; Colter Peterson 9 points; Morgan Rising 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; James Wiseman 1 rebound and 6 assists; Riley Schultz 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; Jayden Allen 1 rebound; Sean Shelhamer 4 rebounds and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks; and Javon DeGrand 2 points, 14 rebounds, and 1 assist.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Period

Wolf Point Baker

1st 5 7

2nd 12 13

3rd 8 13

4th 17 12

Teight Madler 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists; Tyler Dinardi 1 rebound; Caleb Ploeger 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals; Riley O’Donnell 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block; Michael Rusch 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Dillon Hickey 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals; and Bryce Hufford 2 points.

Great Job Baker Spartans!