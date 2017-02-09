Funeral Services for Fred Sieler, 59 of Plevna will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Plevna First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Plevna Community Union Cemetery.

Family will be receiving friends from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, Mont.

Fred entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Fred was born Dec. 22, 1957, the son of Hable and Ida (Graf) Sieler. He grew up and attended school in Plevna. Fred grew in his walk with the Lord at First Baptist Church in Plevna, where he was a lifetime member. His church was special to him. He enjoyed many special moments with family and friends. Fred was a good host to each visitor that came to the house, enjoying a cup of coffee, barbecuing or guiding a hunting party. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors, friends, and family. Fred enjoyed fishing, hunting, taxidermy, trapping, gardening and waiting for his first tomatoes. His passion was his life on the farm, taking care of his livestock with many becoming pets. Fred will be greatly missed by his beloved mother, Ida, whom he was devoted to caring for on the farm since his dad passed away.

Survivors include mother, Ida; brother, Daniel (Kathy) of Great Falls, Mont.; sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Becker of Beulah, N.D., Irene (Tim) Bechtold of Baker, Betty (Gerald) Hanson of Bowman, N.D.; 12 nieces and nephews; and great Uncle Fred to 17 grand nephews and nieces, as well as uncles, aunts and cousins; special dog companions, Buddy and Teddy.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Hable, and grandparents.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Services for Fred Sieler, 59 of Plevna will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Plevna First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Plevna Community Union Cemetery.

Family will be receiving friends from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, Mont.

Fred entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Fred was born Dec. 22, 1957, the son of Hable and Ida (Graf) Sieler. He grew up and attended school in Plevna. Fred grew in his walk with the Lord at First Baptist Church in Plevna, where he was a lifetime member. His church was special to him. He enjoyed many special moments with family and friends. Fred was a good host to each visitor that came to the house, enjoying a cup of coffee, barbecuing or guiding a hunting party. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors, friends, and family. Fred enjoyed fishing, hunting, taxidermy, trapping, gardening and waiting for his first tomatoes. His passion was his life on the farm, taking care of his livestock with many becoming pets. Fred will be greatly missed by his beloved mother, Ida, whom he was devoted to caring for on the farm since his dad passed away.

Survivors include mother, Ida; brother, Daniel (Kathy) of Great Falls, Mont.; sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Becker of Beulah, N.D., Irene (Tim) Bechtold of Baker, Betty (Gerald) Hanson of Bowman, N.D.; 12 nieces and nephews; and great Uncle Fred to 17 grand nephews and nieces, as well as uncles, aunts and cousins; special dog companions, Buddy and Teddy.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Hable, and grandparents.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.