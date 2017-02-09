Dean Keirle, 65, of Baker, Mont., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Mont. A Family Receiving Friends service was held on Feb. 8, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker, Mont. In accordance with Dean’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Dean was born May 2, 1951 in Beach, N.D., the son of Ervin H. “Red” and Irene E. (Dworshak) Keirle. Growing up, he attended school in Baker, graduating from BHS in 1969. At the age of 13, his mother passed away and he was raised by “Red”. Dean attended college in Arizona for a couple years before returning to Baker where he went to work as a welder for the oilfield. Dean married Jeanette Kalina in 1973 and was later divorced. He began working for the City of Baker and was there for over 20 years. He married Kaye Kirschten in 1987 and they were later divorced. In November 1989, at the age of 38, Dean campaigned and was elected as Mayor for the city of Baker. While serving as Mayor, he helped reorganize the City Police and the Water & Garbage collection. Dean married Sherrie Behrens in 1993 and they later divorced. Following his retirement, he moved to Arizona for a few years. Dean once again returned to Baker and worked on the Keirle Ranch and for the Baker Air Service for the next ten years.

As a young boy, Dean was involved in Boy Scouts. He enjoyed hunting and competition in pistol shooting where he was an exceptional marksman. Dean received his Private Pilot license in 1978 from Roger Meggers and flew several times to Arizona. He enjoyed traveling and was able to see some of the wonders of the world; from Mexico to Alaska and Europe. Dean loved life, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his friends. He was an adventurous guy. Two good old friends, Roger and Shane, were with Dean when he passed away. Dean was always the life of the party and memories of him keep you laughing until it hurts. He will be missed by his close friends, Roger (Beth) Meggers, Shane (Carole) Bettenhausen, Darin (Melissa) Meggers, Dan (Hiromi) Cox and Randy (Marie) Sander, and other friends.

Dean is survived by his adopted daughter, Danielle (Dale) Butori & their daughter, Maddi, of Baker; grandson, Sam Keirle of Bowman; cousins, Al (Vicki) Heller and Mark (Susan) Heller of Ariz.; step-sisters, Robyn (Orville) Erlenbush of Bozeman and Lori Keirle of Seattle, Wash.; and his special dog companion, Bailey.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.