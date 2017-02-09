Cooking for a Crowd?

Do you have to prepare meals for larger groups of people?

By Elin Kittelmann,

Fallon/Carter County Extension Office

Do you have to prepare meals for larger groups of people? Do you serve a meal at your brandings and wonder how to keep food warm or cold when serving outdoors? Do ever stress about how much you need to make when you have a big group to feed? Well, join the Fallon/Carter County Extension Office Feb. 27 from 4-6 p.m. for a great hands-on workshop. The workshop will be held at the Fallon County Fairground Exhibit Hall. Tara Andrews, Custer County Family and Consumer Science Extension Agents will be talking about food safety when cooking, transporting, and serving food for a crowd. She will also be talking about new products to keep food cold or warm, how to determine portion size for quantity cooking and share some simple crowd pleasing recipes for you to try.

If you have questions, contact the Fallon/Carter County Extension Office at 406-778-7110.