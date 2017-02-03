Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•Jan. 23, 2017 – Jan. 29, 2017 – 26 Calls for service: 1 non-injury crash; 1 injury crash/DUI; 5 traffic stops; 1 domestic assault call; 2 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 1 theft report; 3 vehicle unlocks; 5 agency assists; 2 citizen assists; 5 investigative interviews; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

District Court Sentencings

Justice Court

•Morgan John Rising, Wibaux, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 77/70, bond forfeited, $20, ticket issued 1/12/17.

City Court

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, careless driving, dismissed by Prosecution per Plea Bargain Agreement, ticket issued 8/16/16.

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, fail to show D/L to other parties involved in accident, dismissed by Prosecution per Plea Bargain Agreement, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, dismissed by Prosecution per Plea Bargain Agreement, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, fine $535 with $250 suspended on conditions for two years (1/23/19), jail of ten days with ten days suspended on conditions for two years, credit for five days served prior to sentencing, to run consecutive to charges 2-4, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court costs/restitution, public defender $250, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, fail to stop at accident scene involving another person or minor bodily injury, 1st offense, fine $235, jail of 20 days with 20 days suspended on conditions for two years (1/23/19), to run consecutive to charges 1, 3 and 4, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court costs/restitution, public defender $250, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, reckless driving, 1st offense, fine $285, jail of 90 days with 90 days suspended on conditions for two years (1/23/19), to run consecutive to charges 1,2 and 4, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court costs/restitution, public defender $250, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Dennise Vinita Rule, Baker, driving without a valid drivers license, fine $285 with $125 suspended on conditions for two years (1/23/19), jail of 180 days with 180 days suspended on conditions for two years (1/23/19), to run consecutive to charges 1, 2 and 3, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all Court costs/restitution, public defender $250, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.