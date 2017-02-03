So Pa he grains the mare and colt
But guess who’s standing around
The little birds of the area
They know some will be scattered around
So their little bird brains go into gear
As they gather near about
To pick up any bits of grain
The horses strew about.
So if someone calls you a bird brain
Remember my little song
Birds are smart enough to pick up the grain
When they see pa take the pail along.
Well they make a good living hanging on the fence
Pickin’ the grain up outa the snow.
So a bird brain ain’t a bad thing
If you can pick up your living on the go.
By Prairie Singer
January 19, 2017