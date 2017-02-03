So Pa he grains the mare and colt

But guess who’s standing around

The little birds of the area

They know some will be scattered around

So their little bird brains go into gear

As they gather near about

To pick up any bits of grain

The horses strew about.

So if someone calls you a bird brain

Remember my little song

Birds are smart enough to pick up the grain

When they see pa take the pail along.

Well they make a good living hanging on the fence

Pickin’ the grain up outa the snow.

So a bird brain ain’t a bad thing

If you can pick up your living on the go.

By Prairie Singer

January 19, 2017