Mid-Rivers Offers Higher Education Scholarships to Area Students

By Katy Peterson

Mid-Rivers Communications will award thirty-five (35) $1,000 Higher Education Scholarships to students who will be attending a college, university or technical school as an undergraduate for the 2017-18 school year and have a parent/guardian who is a member of the Cooperative with active local telephone or Internet service. Ten (10) additional $500 scholarships will also be awarded at the Mid-Rivers Annual Meeting on June 1, 2017, through a drawing of eligible students attending the Annual Meeting in Glendive.

Application forms for the Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarships to be awarded through the competitive application process are available online at www.midrivers.com/scholarship.php.

The application deadline is Friday, March 31, 2017. Selection for the

Mid-Rivers Scholarship will be determined by April 30, 2017. Eligibility requirements for the competitive $1,000 scholarships are:

•The applicant must be a graduating high school senior entering the freshman year of college, university or technical school, or a current college, university, or technical school undergraduate. Applicant must be enrolled as a full-time student. Graduate students and previous Mid-Rivers scholarship winners are ineligible.

•The applicant, or his or her parent(s) or legal guardian, must be a Cooperative Member with active local telephone or Internet service from Mid-Rivers. Applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Mid-Rivers to verify membership status at least 30 days in advance of the application deadline. Not all telephone and/or Internet customers are automatically members. The Membership Application must have been completed and accepted by the Mid-Rivers Board of Trustees.

•Student must complete the application form and its requirements, including a personal goals statement, a copy of the most recent transcripts, complete with ACT or SAT test score results, and two letters of recommendation from current teachers and one character reference letter.

The completed application with all required attachments must be submitted, by March 31, 2016 at 11:59 p.m.

The applications will be judged based on the following criteria:

•30% – Scholastic Aptitude

•40% – School and Community Activities

•30% – Personal Statement

Scholarship certificates announcing the competitive awards will be presented to recipients in May, in time for recognition during graduation or school award ceremonies if applicable.

To qualify for the Annual Meeting drawing, students must sign up at the Annual Meeting, must be accompanied at the Meeting by a parent/guardian who is a Cooperative Member with active Mid-Rivers local telephone or Internet service, must be enrolled to attend a higher education institution, and must provide documentation of full-time enrollment at the Annual Meeting.

Scholarship funds will not be disbursed until Mid-Rivers receives proof of full-time enrollment in the college, university or technical school of the scholarship recipient. Once proof of enrollment is received, payment will be made by a joint check to the recipient and the school.

Scholarships must be claimed by Dec. 31, 2017, or the money will be forfeited. These scholarships are funded by the Mid-Rivers Fund for Education. Mid-Rivers is proud to be able to offer this $40,000 in scholarship funding to help Eastern and Central Montana students reach their higher education goals.