Lady Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

Colstrip

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Colstrip on Jan. 27, and were defeated 40-63. Colstrip led the first three periods 13-5, 17-9, and 21-10. Baker led the fourth period 16-12.

Madison Reddick scored 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 4 points, 1 rebounds, and 1 assist; Scotti Robinson 4 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist; Lexi Hartse 4 points and 2 rebounds; Amber Durden 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals; Melissa Breitbach 4 rebounds and 2 steals; Alivia Schultz 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 1 rebound and 1 assist; Halle Burdick 1 point and 1 steal; Katie Wang 2 points and 1 steal; and Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points and 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Colstrip Baker

1st 16 9

2nd 11 11

3rd 13 9

4th 17 10

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points and 1 steal; Katie Wang 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; Maleah Graham 1 assist; Madison Moore 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Macee Hadley 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals; Sheyanne Janeway 1 rebound; Halle Burdick 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals; and Courtney Tudor 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Colstrip Baker

1st 9 9

2nd 13 7

3rd 9 6

4th 13 12

Kelsey Miller scored 6 points; Alissa Bohle 3 rebounds and 1 block; Tesla Erickson 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal; Marie Joergensen 1 rebound and 1 assist; Shelby Moore 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Taylor Miller 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals; Hope Craft 4 points and 5 rebounds; and Laylah Dulin 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 block.

Lame Deer

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team played Lame Deer on Jan. 28, and were defeated 64-75. Lame Deer led the first two periods 23-14, and 20-11. Baker led 3rd and 4th period 17-13 and 22-19.

Madison Reddick scored 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 2 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 3 steals; Lexi Hartse 9 points, 1 rebounds, and 1 assist; Amber Durden 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists; Melissa Breitbach 6 points and 5 rebounds; Alivia Schultz 14 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 4 points and 1 rebound; Halle Burdick 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal; and Macee Hadley 2 points and 1 assist.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Lame Deer Baker

1st 8 10

2nd 8 17

3rd 3 13

4th 5 7

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 9 points, 1 rebound, and 2 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Maleah Graham 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists; Madison Moore 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 6 steals; Macee Hadley 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 4 steals; Sheyanne Janeway 1 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Halle Burdick 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 7 steals; and Courtney Tudor 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Lame Deer Baker

1st 5 3

2nd 11 11

Kelsey Miller scored 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Alissa Bohle 1 point, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 3 steals; Tesla Erickson 5 points and 3 rebounds; Marie Joergensen 1 steal; Shelby Moore 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists; Lena Kennel 1 rebound; Taylor Miller 2 points and 2 rebounds; Hope Craft 2 points and 1 rebound; and Laylah Dulin 4 points and 1 rebound.

Great Job Baker Lady Spartans!