HRH to host Childbirth Education Class

Holy Rosary Healthcare (HRH) is pleased to offer a free childbirth education class Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The session will begin promptly at 8:45 am in the HRH conference rooms, and attendees may come to the HRH lobby starting at 8 a.m. New in 2016, HRH began offering their Childbirth Education Class at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker via the telemedicine networks.

By Jessica Kuipers, Specialist – Marketing & Communications

Designed for expectant mothers, class topics will include: breastfeeding, stages of labor, breathing and postpartum care. Concerns regarding epidurals and pain relief will be addressed by certified HRH practitioners. The session will feature a tour of the birthing center as well as prizes. Participants are encouraged to pose any questions or concerns.

Lunch and snacks will be served. Expectant mothers are advised to wear comfortable clothing and bring a partner for support. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Register for the Miles City or Baker class by contacting Chantel Brooks, RN, or Maternal/Newborn at 406-233-2783.