GATE – Glendive Ag Trade Expo

By Kathy McLane

GATE 2017 is quickly approaching. Mark your calendars and join us as we celebrate 39 years of hosting this exceptional agri-tradeshow.

Enjoy a full house of vendors who have come from many states and Canada to showcase their products and be sure to take part in the educational seminars during both days.

Seminars this year include effective product and best applications by Warne Chemical & Equipment; Cover Crops & Cropping Systems by Karl Dallefeld; Keeping the Farm in the Family by Ed Haugen; Pressure Cooking with Elizabeth Kaiser; Pocket Gopher Control by Stephen Vantassel; M44’s: Taking the Bite out of Livestock by Stephen Vantassel.

Be sure to purchase your GATE raffle tickets for a Winchester Model 70 Supergrade 338 Win Mag w/ Leulpold 4.5-13X40 scope; a Remington 1198 12 GAQ Shotgun or a Charter Arms Pink Lady .38 Special 5 Shot Revolver. Tickets are $5 each or $25 for 6.

There will be several vendors both inside the EPEC and outside. As example, there will be an opportunity to scope out an unusual backhoe company that can handle even the most difficult terrain; there will also be equipment for specialty crops. In addition, there will be large storage container with doors on both the front and back. Inside vendors include the most popular tool man who comes all the way from Minnesota; feed & seed vendors and vendors showcasing the newest innovations in agriculture and so much more.

Glendive Cowbells are ready to serve the finest meals. Their tasty food is always highly anticipated and enjoyed.

Keep the date – February 10 & 11 at the EPEC in Glendive. For more information, visit our website at www.gatexpo or call 406-987-3777. See you there!

GATE Schedule

Friday

•9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

•11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Cover Crops and Cropping Systems

•Karl Dallefeld – Prairie Creek Seed

Interest has grown for including cover crops in our cropping systems. What agronomic costs and benefits can you expect if you include cover crops to your operation? Individual species as well as cover crop mixtures in various cropping systems will be discussed. Information will be presented so producers can make informed decisions on how best to include cover crops in their management systems.

•2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Keeping the Farm in the Family

•Ed Haugen – Thrivent Financial

Ed Haugen will be presenting information on developing a plan to keep the most equity in rural farm and ranch operations as they pass from one generation to the next.

Saturday

•9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

•11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Take the Pressure out of Pressure Cooking

•Elizabeth Kaiser

Demonstration of using electric pressure cooker to bring fresh homemade food and desserts to the table easily and fast.

•12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Pocket Gopher Control

•Stephen Yantassel: MDA Vertebrate Pest Specialist

•Presenting information on the control of pocket gophers. His presentation will review basic life history; damage identification and impacts; and cover the pros and cons of control techniques on the market today and give you tactics to improve future results.

•1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – M44’s Taking the Bite out of Livestock

•Stephen Vantassel: MDT vertebrate Pest Specialist

•Presenting information on the proper use and handling of M44s. The M-44 ejector device is an effective and environmentally sound wildlife damage management tool which can be used only by trained certified applicators. Points awarded.