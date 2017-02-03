Daines, Tester Introduce Legislation to Repeal REAL ID

U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester today announced that they have introduced legislation repealing federal mandates for driver’s licenses included in the REAL ID Act of 2005.

“The REAL ID Act infringes on Montanans privacy and civil liberties and is not what Montanans want,” Daines stated. “As Montana’s Senator, I will ensure their voices are heard and will work to scrap this intrusive law.”

“Montanans value their independence and privacy, and REAL ID is a violation of those fundamental freedoms,” said Tester. “We must work toward a bipartisan, secure solution that protects our civil liberties and ensures Montana families can travel without putting their personal information at risk.”

Montana’s Attorney General Tim Fox: “Real ID is an unjustifiable invasion of individual privacy, plain and simple. Montanans have made it clear, through their elected representatives, that their privacy rights are more important than falling in line with this unnecessary federal policy. We cannot allow the federal government to hold us hostage on this issue. I want to thank Senator Daines and Senator Tester for their continued work to protect the rights of our citizens, and I urge Congress, and the incoming administration, to support repeal of the REAL ID ACT.”

Daines and Tester introduced comparable legislation in the 114th Congress along with U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke.

By repealing Title II of the REAL ID Act of 2005, which establishes national standards for driver’s licenses and non-driver identification cards and mandates issuing procedures to states, the “Repeal ID Act” will ensure that the 2007 Montana law banning compliance with REAL ID driver’s license mandates is protected.